Letter: Bogus stories

Bogus stories
I think my letters to the News-Journal will no longer be allowed as they pertain to U.S. foreign affairs. Topics such as what is going on in Israel/Palestine and the Julian Assange extradition trial will no longer be topics suitable for exposing the citizens of Longview to. This is censorship, and it is apparent in what passes for media today.
Stories that should be told but aren’t such as what is being done to journalist Assange are replaced with bogus stories about Russian bounties, Russian supposed poisonings, Russian interference what Trump supposedly said about dead World War I veterans buried in Europe — in other words, mainly propaganda for the deep state.
We will have letters slamming either Trump or Biden, take your pick. Really, they are two sides to the same coin anyway, but stories that are newsworthy but not censored for unwanted facts or such will be gone. It is sad when real journalists such as Assange are imprisoned while we are fed what is supposed to be news. And there will continue to be death counts and updates on COVID-19 to keep us suitable in fear and controlled.
— Jerry King, Longview