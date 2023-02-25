Letter: Boost public schools

Boost public schools
Gov Greg Abbott is a proponent of the school voucher scheme. He wants to cut property taxes while allowing parents to divert funds from public schools. The Texas Tribune quotes a state lawmaker:
‘ “After almost a decade under Governor Abbott’s leadership, he answers the anger and frustration that parents and teachers feel in cash-strapped schools with a gimmick that further undermines the public education that the vast majority of Texas school children and their families rely upon,’ state Rep. Gina Hinojosa, D-Austin, said in a statement.”
If there’s a surplus of money available, then divvy it out to all Texas public schools. Give special attention to the needs of rural public schools. Raise teacher pay.
If there are extra funds, now is the time to expand to year-round school terms. That would mean 225 to 230 days of students in the public school classrooms.
The recent LNJ story about New Diana’s four-day school schedule is rather confounding. The buses will run and the cafeteria will be open — hey, how about having some classes while the students are there?
— Charles Kelley, Longview