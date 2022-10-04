Letter: Border czar question

Border czar question
Now let me get this straight, per NBC News, on March 24, 2021, President Biden appointed Vice President Harris to be border czar with her main objective to lead efforts to stem migration on the southern border.
This week, she was at the DMZ, which is the border between North and South Korea, where she proclaimed “The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea.” (For those who didn’t do their homework, like VP Harris, we have a pact with South Korea, not North Korea.)
She flew halfway across the world in Air Force Two, on our dime, for a photo op and to “try and ease skyrocketing tensions in the area,” but she can’t be bothered, to even once, travel halfway across our country to help curtail the over 2 million illegal immigrants who have crossed our border so far this year! SMH !
— Keith Kupiec, Gladewater