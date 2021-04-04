Letter: Border problems

Border problems
The plight of immigrants along our southern border is appalling. As Texas Gov. Abbott has said, the blame belongs to President Biden.
During a 2019 campaign debate, Biden invited them to come to America. Now they are finding out what all Republicans could have told them, and that is; don’t believe what a Democratic candidate that’s running for office says.
Biden is now telling them to go home. I doubt he would be saying that if President Trump had won the election. It’s such a problem now, that Biden has had to put Vice President Kamala Harris in charge of fixing it. I have doubts about how successful that will turn out though. Putting a California Democrat in charge of immigration along our southern border is like putting an alcoholic behind a bar during happy hour.
One thing the vice president does not have to worry about, though, is Republicans urging and even facilitating an onslaught of our border as the Democrats did to Trump with the migrant caravans of the past. Republicans do all in their power to help fix this problem.
— Gerald Green, Longview