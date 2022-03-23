Letter: Bravo, Sue Wilson

Bravo, Sue Wilson
Once again, the New York Times has had to admit it was wrong about a news story. They now say that the Hunter Biden laptop is real and not Russian disinformation as they once told us it was. They seem to have made the same mistake they did with the infamous “Steele dossier,” except this time it’s in reverse.
Remember, they fell hook line and sinker for dossier. Then, they had to admit it was probably Russian disinformation all along. I recall that in an opinion submission in the Longview News-Journal, by Sue Wilson, tried to make us all understand how newsworthy the story really was. She and her opinion were vilified by some on left. Some echoed the New York Times and called it a fake story. One person even went so far as to psychoanalyze her.
I will not mention those names, but those individuals know who they are and should offer her their apologies here in print with the same zeal they used in their attacks on her. We can still all have our own opinions on issues, and stand by them, come what may. And as I replied back then: Bravo, Sue Wilson!
— Gerald Green, Longview