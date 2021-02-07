Letter: Bring back the discount

Bring back the discount
If you or someone you love is a veteran or a police officer who has enjoyed the discount Whataburger offers, you will be disappointed to learn that the company has discontinued it.
My father, who served in Vietnam, was told at the Gilmer location that the discount was no more, so I called another Texas franchise to see if that was their policy, too. It was. My call to the corporate number was like talking to Jen Psaki, who could neither confirm nor deny the policy change. The fellow I spoke to was apologetic but ultimately had no answer. That spoke volumes.
When the employees and managers at various locations have to look their customers in the eye and admit what corporate worms cannot, you know something is wrong with your company.
People were initially concerned when a Chicago firm purchased Whataburger from the family that made it great. Now, I see our concerns were valid. Until Whataburger reverses this policy, no one who appreciates veterans and LEOs should patronize the company.
This was a tone-deaf move that should be reversed ASAP. Until then, many other competitors like Burger King and Jack in the Box still offer such discounts.
— Brian Coulter, Longview