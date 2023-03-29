Letter: Bringing nothing to the table

Bringing nothing to the table
If there is a charge for printing Michael Reagan's column in the LNJ, then the owners are paying too much for it.
If that gasbag ever had an original idea, he certainly never printed it in this paper.
Every column of his would benefit from the word "harumph" in all caps at the beginning of the text. Then his complaint list would stand out more clearly.
All he's doing is riding his daddy's name like a rented mule all the way to the bank. If his name was Smith or Jones, he would be selling extended warranties over the phone.
I'm all in favor of a lively exchange of opinions, but this guy is an empty suit. He brings nothing to the table except how hard it is to get to his mountain cabin because of (fill in the blank).
But, I could be wrong.
— Joe Young, Longview