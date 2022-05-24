Letter: Buckle up

Buckle up
In order to run for president, one must have a large ego. Just take a look at our prior presidents: Trump, Obama, Bush, Clinton and so on. All had enormous egos. Biden is no different.
The difference is that they were competent in varying degrees and areas. Grandpa Joe is completely incompetent. He doesn’t have the skill set to be president. Why else did the Dems hide him from the public for weeks during the election run up? It’s called “damage control.” They realized the more we saw Grandpa Joe speak, the less likely he was to be elected. It was a risky strategy that turned out to be brilliant for the Dems. I honestly believe they didn’t think he had a snowball’s chance to win and were as shocked as the rest of us.
That leads me to the election results. Part of me wants to believe it was rigged. However, if Biden won the election outright, then we are getting exactly what we deserve: record fuel prices, 40-year-high inflation, supply chain crisis, southern border being overrun , inner city violent crime skyrocketing. Unfortunately, this grease fire doesn’t appear to be ending soon. Buckle up. It’s going to be a bumpy ride.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview