Letter: Buyer's remorse

Buyer’s remorse
Joe Biden will have been in office for eight months Sept. 20. Many voters now have buyer’s remorse and say they should have voted for Trump.
Biden’s approval numbers are in the tank. The reasons are easy to understand — his entire presidency has been disastrous. His pull out of Afghanistan was a tragic human catastrophe. Americans were left behind, and Afghans that aided the U.S. are being murdered.
His border policies are beyond understanding and have created chaos . We went from a well-contained southern border to record numbers of illegal immigrants coming across. COVID testing for them is not taking place.
A great many Americans feel his COVID response is pathetic. Remember how President Trump reacted when hospitals had huge respirator shortages? He had them built and everyone that needed one got one.
His energy policy has taken us from being the No. 1 oil export nation to one that has to beg OPEC to increase its oil production. He still has 40 more months in office — no telling what disasters lie ahead for America.
The good news is the mid-term elections are next year. The Republican Party must endorse great candidates that will appeal to dissatisfied Americans and take back the House and Senate.
— Gerald Green, Longview