Letter: By hook or crook

By hook or crook
The conservative media seems to think that the Democrats don’t have enough votes in the Senate to pass their tax and spend bill currently before Congress. They are convinced that Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema from Arizona and Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin from West Virginia will not vote for the massive bill.
I hope that the media is correct, but don’t underestimate the Democrats’ ability to get votes by hook or crook. When the Democrats were trying to get Obamacare approved, they lacked several votes in the Senate to get the bill passed. The Democrats devised a plan that involved what was known as the “Louisiana Purchase” and the “Cornhusker Kickback.”
The Democrats bribed certain senators from Louisiana and Nebraska into voting for the bill by inserting several items into the bill that provided benefits for only Louisiana and Nebraska. The other states were not eligible for the new benefits.
So, don’t underestimate the Democrats’ expertise in buying votes. Remember Lyndon Johnson and George Parr and the infamous “Box 13?”
— Don Peck, Longview