Letter: Call on Gohmert to support Improving HOPE for Alzheimer's Act

Act would help caregivers
For individuals living with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers, care planning is essential to learning about medical and nonmedical treatments, clinical trials and support services available in their community. Accessing these services results in a higher quality of life.
Both my mother and grandmother suffered from dementia before they passed. To be able to have access to so many advancements in health care with this disease would be heartfelt and a true blessing. I would love to have had these possibilities with my mom. I look forward to my children being able to have access to these advancements when it is their turn to take care of me.
Thankfully, as of January 2017 Medicare covers critical care planning services. However, not enough patients and providers are aware of this resource. That’s why I’m asking U.S. Rep Louie Gohmert to cosponsor the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act (S. 880/H.R. 1873). The act would help educate clinicians on Alzheimer’s and dementia care planning services through Medicare. Endorsed by the Alzheimer’s Association and its advocacy arm, the Alzheimer’s Impact Movement, the act will give them the knowledge and tools to better help their patients and families living with dementia.
Please join me in asking Rep. Gohmert to support the Improving HOPE for Alzheimer’s Act. To learn more, visit alzimpact.org .
— Kaye Losch, Longview