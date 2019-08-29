Letter: Calling out the Israeli lobby

Calling out the Israeli lobby
On Aug. 9, an American patriot died at age 98: former Illinois Congressman Paul Findlay. He was the one to point out the negative effect of the power of the Israeli lobby on our foreign relations over 30 years ago. For his astute and brave observations he found himself in a race for reelection with a very well-funded opponent backed by the Israeli lobby and he lost. His was not the first or the last to be targeted by the lobby for not adhering to Israel first and always or else. Cynthia McKinney, Paul McClosky, Sens. William Fulbright and Chuck Percy suffered similar fates for opposing the lobby. Findlay wrote a book I wish everyone could and would read called “They Dared to Speak Out.”
Thanks to brave Congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib for taking up the banner Findlay set the precedent for. It won’t be easy and they will have an uphill battle in reelection as they will be smeared mercilessly.
The easier road is the one taken by Sen. Lindsey Graham who has proposed a bill that would quickly draw us into a war with Iran. Since Iran has not cooperated and done something to provoke us to war, Israel and Graham have introduced legislation saying that if Israel attacks Iran and Iran retaliates against Israel, we would have to declare war on Iran. This is the green light Israel has been looking for. Hopefully it will be defeated, but this demonstrates the power.
Jerry King, Longview