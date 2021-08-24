Letter: Can we say enough?

Can we say enough?
After 20 years, Afghanistan has fallen in less than a week to the Taliban. We spent $300,000,000 per day in Afghanistan. Imagine what we could have done at home with that — or in fighting climate change. But have we learned anything? I am skeptical.
Will the defense spending be reduced by $300 million per day? Will there be any cuts in obscene military spending? Will we have learned a thing with respect to invading other countries? After the debacle of Vietnam, it was said we had learned a lesson. But did we?
Whether you believe 9/11 was done by 19 Arabs with box cutters or done as a covert operation, it provided the catalyst for the invasion of Iraq, Libya, Syria and Afghanistan. And I am making the assumption that there will be another new “Pearl Harbor event” to provide the impetus for a new war.
Who is next — Iran, Syria, Lebanon or even China? Will we the people ever stand up and say no more regime-change wars? Let us fix our own domestic problems. Who profits from this — stockholders of companies that make military weapons (a lot currently gifts to the Taliban), military contractors, etc.? Can we say enough and mean it?
— Jerry King, Longview