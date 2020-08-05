Letter: Can we stop the STAAR test?

Can we stop the STAAR test?
I am hearing and reading so much about the STAAR test, and it is all negative. I am totally in agreement. Is there anything we can do about it other than complain? Does anyone know what “we, the people, the mothers, fathers, grandparents” can do to stop it or take it away?
We seem to know more of the toll that the STAAR test takes on our children and financially on school funds than the “powers that be,” who seem to have authority to order it done. I’ve read that the children don’t even have to pass it. What is the point?
Will somebody please figure out what can be done to stop it now before this school year gets underway? Somebody started it, there must be somebody who can stop it!
Please, can we get some answers?
— Barbara Williams, Longview