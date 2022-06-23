Letter: Cancel culture in Longview

Cancel culture in Longview
Well, well, well. It looks like the cancel culture is alive and well in Longview.
A recent writer (Sunday) has suggested that since I don’t have the correct genitalia, I should not be speaking on abortion. Using that logic, if a person doesn’t own a gun, then they shouldn’t have a voice on issues regarding the Second Amendment or any shootings .
Again using that logic, if my neighbor is a female school teacher and I know of her to be selling drugs from her home, I should shut up and sit down. Because after all, I am not a female school teacher.
Either my argument has merit or it doesn’t, regardless of my genitalia.
Why do I get the feeling had I agreed with the writer she would be singing a different tune? It’s a little scary that in the year 2022 we still have people that want to silence you if you do not agree with them.
Here’s an idea: Instead of trying to silence those that disagree with you, try improving your argument and see if you can win in the arena of ideas.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview