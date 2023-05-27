Letter: Can't have it both ways

Can’t have it both ways
Svante Myrick (Forum page column, May 26) indicates that Fox News and OAN lead to fear mongering, hence resulting in shootings.
For some reason you failed to mention CNN, MSNBC or other mainstream media outlets. Due to such, you come across as a political shill, a damn fool.
To be clear, both of our major political parties have their fair share of fools and fear mongering. The real question that needs to be answered is why are we so willing to kill each other? Could it be that we have devalued human life?
Don’t think that the pro-death/abortion faction of our society doesn’t play a profound role in this equation. We teach our children that it’s wrong to kill, yet we kill over a million children yearly. Don’t you see the mixed message we are sending? Is killing wrong or not? You can’t have it both ways, otherwise, it sows confusion and chaos.
Either all life is valuable, or it’s not. This is where we are as a society. We see each other as objects or things, and value is assigned by what others can or can’t do for us. Wouldn’t it be wonderful to live in a country where all human life was valued and cherished?
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview