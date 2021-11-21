Letter: Carter no longer the WOAT

Carter no longer the WOAT
Jimmy Carter is doing a jig. Yes, that’s right. The 97-year-old peanut farmer from Georgia is doing a jig. Once considered a lock to be the worst president of all time, along comes Joseph Biden. Not even a full year into his term, Joe appears to have supplanted Jimmy as the WOAT (Worst Of All Time). Let’s look at Joe’s resume:
Afghan withdrawal: Disaster
Southern border: Disaster
Energy/fuel crisis: Disaster
Vaccine mandate: Disaster
Inflation: Disaster
Inner city crime: Disaster
Supply chain crisis: Disaster
Can we use the Lemon Law to return him?
Let this be a lesson : When you don’t do your homework, this is what you get. If you had done your homework, you would have known that Joe ran for president in the 1980s and had to withdraw due to plagiarizing his speeches.
Were you aware that he eulogized former KKK member Robert Byrd at his funeral, crowing to the world what a wonderful person he was?
Not only is Joe Biden woefully incompetent, he lacks morality and ethics. Did you really think he had the skill set to be president? I think it is safe to say that when the good lord calls Jimmy Carter home, he can rest in peace knowing that he is no longer the WOAT.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview