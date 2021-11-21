You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Carter no longer the WOAT

Carter no longer the WOAT

Jimmy Carter is doing a jig. Yes, that’s right. The 97-year-old peanut farmer from Georgia is doing a jig. Once considered a lock to be the worst president of all time, along comes Joseph Biden. Not even a full year into his term, Joe appears to have supplanted Jimmy as the WOAT (Worst Of All Time). Let’s look at Joe’s resume:

Afghan withdrawal: Disaster

Southern border: Disaster

Energy/fuel crisis: Disaster

Vaccine mandate: Disaster

Inflation: Disaster

Inner city crime: Disaster

Supply chain crisis: Disaster

Can we use the Lemon Law to return him?

Let this be a lesson : When you don’t do your homework, this is what you get. If you had done your homework, you would have known that Joe ran for president in the 1980s and had to withdraw due to plagiarizing his speeches.

Were you aware that he eulogized former KKK member Robert Byrd at his funeral, crowing to the world what a wonderful person he was?

Not only is Joe Biden woefully incompetent, he lacks morality and ethics. Did you really think he had the skill set to be president? I think it is safe to say that when the good lord calls Jimmy Carter home, he can rest in peace knowing that he is no longer the WOAT.

— Mark William Bartlett, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“Come, let’s sing for joy to the Lord, let’s shout joyfully to the rock of our salvation. Let’s come before His presence with a song of thanksgiving, let’s shout joyfully to Him in songs with instruments.”

Featured Businesses

Find a local business