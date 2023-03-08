Letter: Carter's high points

Carter’s high points
I think it is important that all of us remember President Jimmy Carter’s finer moments.
He is often thought of as a peanut farmer, but he was much more than that. He served his state as the 76th governor of Georgia and served our nation as the 39th president.
His ability at bringing leaders from Israel and Egypt to the peace table at Camp David fostered the landmark Camp David Accords. Carter served in the U.S. Navy and received the World War II victory medal (among others).
Carter graduated 60th out of 820 midshipmen in the class of 1946 with a Bachelor of Science Degree, so he was above average in aptitude. In my view, fateful circumstances overshadowed Carter’s time in the White House.
The downturn of the economy and the Iran hostage crisis were events that dominated the “news” back then. However, I hope that “history” will be kind to Jimmy Carter.
He always exhibited good morals and was devoted to helping people by way of his hands-on helping with Habitat For Humanity. More Presidents have been named “James” than any other name. Jimmy Carter’s accomplishments will be remembered.
— James A. Marples, Longview