Letter: Case skepticism

Case skepticism
I’m a skeptic. I read the headlines that say “Cases Spike”(!) or “Cases Jump”(!), then read that the increase in cases was because a group of nursing homes had recently tested all residents.
A reasonable interpretation of this information is that the “spike” was a result of testing previously asymptomatic people en masse. How many of these people continued to be asymptomatic vs. how many ended up being hospitalized? How many of these people were tested multiple times? Is each re-test a “new” case?
Another observation. Between May 31 and June 1, the number of COVID-19 tests performed in Gregg County dropped from 3,767 to 2,212 while the number of cases reported increased from 333 to 338 (according to the Texas Department of State Health Services). Was the information incorrect all along? How can the public have confidence that the current numbers are correct?
The problem is that the news sources are reporting someone’s summary of data without any way to verify its accuracy or the methodology used. I call for Gregg County, at the very least, to be transparent and release, or make available, an individual de-identified, patient dataset so that numbers presented can be independently verified. This can be done without violating any patient’s confidentiality.
— Wiley Thomas, Longview