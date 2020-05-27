Letter: Categorizing away democracy

Categorizing away democracy
We have just about categorized ourselves out of our democracy. Everything is either “liberal” or “conservative.” And when categorizations are used, issues are often forgotten.
I firmly believe that we must start telling our politicians what we believe and in the process determine if they agree with us or disagree with us. I am tired of people from other states asking me to stand behind this or that politician. The truth of the matter is I don’t live there. I love America.
— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger