Letter: Categorizing away democracy

We have just about categorized ourselves out of our democracy. Everything is either “liberal” or “conservative.” And when categorizations are used, issues are often forgotten.

I firmly believe that we must start telling our politicians what we believe and in the process determine if they agree with us or disagree with us. I am tired of people from other states asking me to stand behind this or that politician. The truth of the matter is I don’t live there. I love America.

— Bonnie Parvino, Avinger

