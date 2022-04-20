 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Catholicism clarified

Catholicism clarified

I wanted to add some clarity to Mary Barham’s letter (April 17).

It appears, she is not Catholic and misspoke about the Catholic faith. Catholics do not believe that Peter founded the church. Jesus Christ is the founder of the church, and Peter is the rock that Christ built his church upon.

Regarding praying to Mary: Catholics do not worship Mary. We revere her and hold her in high honor. After all, she is the mother of our Lord. Catholics ask for the intercessory prayer of our Blessed Mother and the saints. The Bible states that the prayers of a righteous man carry much weight with God. We believe the saints are in heaven and are more alive now than they were on earth.

Have you ever asked someone on earth to pray for you? Of course you have. It’s no different. So why not asked the righteous, who have completed the race, to pray for us? It only seems fitting that we would ask our mother to pray for us.

Plus, if you haven’t tried it, then how can you poo poo it? I would strongly encourage you to reach out to your Mother. She’s been waiting.

— Mark William Bartlett, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“But the fact is, Christ has been raised from the dead, the first fruits of those who are asleep. For since by a man death came, by a man also came the resurrection of the dead. For as in Adam all die, so also in Christ all will be made alive.”

1 Corinthians 15:20-22