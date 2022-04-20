Letter: Catholicism clarified

Catholicism clarified
I wanted to add some clarity to Mary Barham’s letter (April 17).
It appears, she is not Catholic and misspoke about the Catholic faith. Catholics do not believe that Peter founded the church. Jesus Christ is the founder of the church, and Peter is the rock that Christ built his church upon.
Regarding praying to Mary: Catholics do not worship Mary. We revere her and hold her in high honor. After all, she is the mother of our Lord. Catholics ask for the intercessory prayer of our Blessed Mother and the saints. The Bible states that the prayers of a righteous man carry much weight with God. We believe the saints are in heaven and are more alive now than they were on earth.
Have you ever asked someone on earth to pray for you? Of course you have. It’s no different. So why not asked the righteous, who have completed the race, to pray for us? It only seems fitting that we would ask our mother to pray for us.
Plus, if you haven’t tried it, then how can you poo poo it? I would strongly encourage you to reach out to your Mother. She’s been waiting.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview