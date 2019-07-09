Letter: Catholics must face 'hard truths'

‘Hard truths’ must be faced
Interesting coincidence in the News-Journal. Looks as though 67 percent of American Catholics (Religion, June 29) need to read Jeff McAlister’s column about “hard truths” (Forum, June 29).
– Kevin McQuaid, Longview
Updated: July 10, 2019 @ 8:04 am
