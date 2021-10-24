You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Cefco should be ashamed

In these times where prices are going through the roof, Cefco, who has seemed to buy up Longview’s gas stations, are gouging the very supply line that delivers our goods.

On my way home, I needed some diesel fuel, and as I passed under the interstate there was a Cefco. As I looked at the price, it was $3.60 per gallon, so I passed. A few miles down the road on Eastman and Hollybrook, you guessed it, another Cefco.

However, the price was $3.09 per gallon. How are they allowed to do this to our truck drivers? Higher fuel prices get transferred to the consumer. Shame on you Cefco.

— Gary Adams, Diana

