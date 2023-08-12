Letter: Celebrating cruelty

Celebrating cruelty
Well, where to start? Texas prisoners are dying because many Texas prisons lack AC. Despite spending billions to put a 450-foot floating barrier in the Rio Grande and sending troops to the border, Gov. Abbott and the Legislature can’t find any money to put AC in the prisons. A dozen prisoners have already died as a result.
Also, in the Congress in D.C., Republicans blocked $75 million to Palestinian refugees despite being under the worst apartheid regime in Israeli history, and that’s saying something.
Not saying the Democrats are better as the Israeli president addressed Congress and got 29 standing ovations. And Congress refused to attach any scrutiny or oversight to the billions being sent to Ukraine to kill Russians. Bernie Sanders was among those who blocked the oversight.
All this brings up one thing. Do we want to have a society that celebrates cruelty as the Romans did by feeding people to the lions? Are we really a Christian society if we turn a blind eye to actions such as these done by people we elect?
— Jerry King, Kilgore