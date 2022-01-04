Letter: Celebration of Epiphany

Epiphany
Customarily, on Jan. 6th, the celebration of Epiphany occurs. It is the manifestation of Jesus Christ, as represented by the Magi. A person can easily find this Bible narrative in Matthew 1:1-12, in which it tells how the Magi followed a star, and it took them time and effort to bring the highly sought-after gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the infant Jesus.
The three Wise Men (or Magi) were filled with great joy. Contrast that to the fear of King Herod. Herod was angry and fearful of the baby who was born (verse 6) : “... for from you shall come a ruler to shepherd my people Israel.” The Wise Men then had a dream to not trust Herod, so they “departed back to their own country by a different way” (verse 12).
The above is the scriptural definition of Epiphany, which we celebrate. However, the word epiphany (with lowercase e) can mean any sudden insight, revelation or — what I call — an “eye-opening” experience. Will we recognize those experiences when they happen? I hope to discern the right path. That’s where guidance/insight is appreciated.
— James A. Marples, Longview