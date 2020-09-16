Letter: Changed man

Changed man
I am amazed at the number of people who still hang onto their old Trump stereotypes! C’mon, folks. You’ve watched him for four years now. Don’t you see that he is a different man?
“He is not a racist,” says Herschel Walker. He has done more for blacks, Hispanics and women than any president in recent memory! Prison reform, permanent grants to black universities, highest employment rates for blacks, Hispanics, and women ever. Have y’all not been watching the “fair and balanced” news?
And Paul Waldman (column, Sept. 9), try a little more “fair and balanced” reading — “Understanding Trump,” “The Case for Trump,” “Media Madness,” “The Russia Hoax,” etc. You’ve apparently been “gaslighted” by the elite liberal media into reading only their stuff.
Which brings up another issue — When are suburban women ever going to forgive President Trump for his past, Susie Evers (letter, Sept. 9)? The man you are talking about no longer exists! Open your eyes! He’s a wonderful father, lover of America and Americans. He’s gotten us out of costly wars and trade agreements. He’s recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, defeated ISIS and initiated a Mideast peace that could win him the Nobel Peace Prize.
This media-Dem-Hollywood “hate Trump” movement is insanity! It is destroying our cities, and that will only get worse if he is not reelected. BLM and Antifa have the Democrats caving to their demands!
— Robert Bauman, Longview