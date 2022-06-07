Letter: Cherish all children

Cherish all children
l agree with John Foster (Forum page, June 3) that we should do more to protect children in foster care settings. Those children deserve to be cared for and nurtured in a loving environment.
However, John believes that the child in the womb doesn’t deserve those same protections. Is that because the child in the womb can’t be seen? Out of sight, out of mind?
Why is it that you, rightfully, condemn abusive behavior to children in foster care, yet you condone it to children in the womb?
You state abortions should be rare. Why should they be rare? If there is nothing wrong with having an abortion, then why should they be rare?
You site the extremely rare and horrific cases of rape, incest and the mother’s health as reasons for supporting abortion. Are these the only cases in which you would support an abortion? If so, please come out and say so. Or are these your talking points to justify abortion on demand, for any reason, during nine months of pregnancy?
It appears you would rather live in a world where only some children are cherished instead of all.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview