Letter: Children as political pawns

Children as political pawns
I think it’s a shame that children get caught up in politics. But I guess it just depends whose kid they are, or what’s their name. Personally, I thought it was bad that children on our border were caught up in politics and used as pawns for a promise.
I’m pretty sure everyone knows the story, but let’s do a recap. It wasn’t a question of someone mentioning a kid’s name. These children were taken from their parents and put in cages. How would you have felt if yours was one of them?
Explain to me how mentioning a kid’s name in an impeachment hearing (news story, Dec. 5) comes close to what happened to these other children. I will admit their address is not 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., but that shouldn’t matter. And if it does, something is wrong with this story.
This should not surprise anyone. According to President Trump, no one comes close to being as good or smart as him or his family. So wouldn’t you consider this just a little hypocritical?
The only thing I have seen with any kind of consistency from Trump is claims of how much better he is than the rest of us, including the “Trumpians” who love him and make excuses for the way he treats others.
— Ken Schuler, Gladewater