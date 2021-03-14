You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Christian compassion

Christian compassion

I actually know of someone who has lived in the same Longview house for 55 straight years. I thought I was an oddity, living in my old childhood home in Kansas for 38 straight years.

The individual is disabled and single . I have to first applaud someone else who helped her for three long years. I will call him “Tom” to protect his privacy. Tom is a kind Christian gentleman (of denomination “A” for privacy’s sake) who did a labor of kindness patching and tarping on the roof.

Yes, the disabled person applied with Habitat for Humanity, United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, even FEMA — to no avail. A lot of thanks goes out to people I will simply refer to as “R,” “J” and “T” to maintain their privacy. Efforts toward a new roof were secured.

What strikes me most is the temptation is avoided to call this a “denomination A project” or a “denomination B project.” It is better described as the benevolence by “Christendom.”

It’s more than making disciples of Christ. It’s those “modern discipleship,” modern ecumenical bridges and helping the faithful — literally putting into practice Christian compassion. I applaud it, because it made life a little better for someone.

— James A. Marples, Longview

Recommended for You


Today's Bible verse

“And we know that God causes all things to work together for good to those who love God, to those who are called according to His purpose.”

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business