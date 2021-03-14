Letter: Christian compassion

Christian compassion
I actually know of someone who has lived in the same Longview house for 55 straight years. I thought I was an oddity, living in my old childhood home in Kansas for 38 straight years.
The individual is disabled and single . I have to first applaud someone else who helped her for three long years. I will call him “Tom” to protect his privacy. Tom is a kind Christian gentleman (of denomination “A” for privacy’s sake) who did a labor of kindness patching and tarping on the roof.
Yes, the disabled person applied with Habitat for Humanity, United Way, American Red Cross, Salvation Army, even FEMA — to no avail. A lot of thanks goes out to people I will simply refer to as “R,” “J” and “T” to maintain their privacy. Efforts toward a new roof were secured.
What strikes me most is the temptation is avoided to call this a “denomination A project” or a “denomination B project.” It is better described as the benevolence by “Christendom.”
It’s more than making disciples of Christ. It’s those “modern discipleship,” modern ecumenical bridges and helping the faithful — literally putting into practice Christian compassion. I applaud it, because it made life a little better for someone.
— James A. Marples, Longview