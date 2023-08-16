Letter: Christian in name only

Christian in name only
Jerry King poses a question (letter, Aug. 12-13): Are we a Christian society or not?
I bet if you took a poll, a majority of people would say yes, we are a Christian society. Let’s take a look at the data and see if our actions match our words.
We kill 1.2 million children in the womb every year. We produce more pornography than any other country in the world, estimated at $15 billion per year. Unmarried, cohabitation has been normalized. No one bats an eye at fornication. Attendance at church is dwindling. The people who identify as “nones” (no religious affiliation) is growing.
Does that sound like a Christian society? We are void of the truth, and this has led many people to suffer from despair, depression, emptiness, meaninglessness and purposelessness.
Like a ship without a rudder, we are wandering, aimlessly. To answer your question, Jerry, we are not a Christian society. We have lost our way. We are a faux Christian nation — Christian in name only.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview