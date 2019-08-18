Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Letter: Clean up Mexico first

Clean up Mexico first

Regarding the Ruben Navarrette column of Aug 7: Mr. Navarrette writes of the dangers of his Hispanic comrades coming to America to shop and that these dangers are caused by hate speak by President Trump.

Last year in Mexico literally tens of thousands of innocent citizens were murdered by drug cartels. In one case several hundred prisoners were murdered in a prison uprising while the local police/army stood and watched.

I really dislike news commentators trying to build a career off of bad things perpetrated on innocent people.

I say stay home and shop if this country is so dangerous. Clean up Mexico before you come tearing down America.

— Howard Kissick, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Religion that God our Father accepts as pure and faultless is this: to look after orphans and widows in their distress and to keep oneself from being polluted by the world.”

James 1:27

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Upcoming Events

Featured Businesses

Find a local business