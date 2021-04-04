Letter: Cleaning up the mess

Cleaning up the mess
Reading Shawna Lee Spencer’s letter (April 1) sounds like a Russian twist. You prefer the Nazi world we have been moving toward for the last four years.
Now, some people want to take voting rights away. You say you are a concerned citizen, U.S.; history teacher and great grandmother. As a concerned citizen, you should want to help people that do not have freedom. As a history teacher you should know that oppression only leads to violence. As a great grandmother, what was your feelings about thousands of children taken and separated from their parents and made to sleep on floors in a cage?
The mess has been going on for four years. Now it will take four years to clean up. The question is are you part of the problem or solution?
— Jerry Matlock, Longview