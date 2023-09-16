Letter: Clear evidence needed

Clear evidence needed
Kevin McCarthy has opened an inquiry as to impeaching Joe Biden. That does not mean that impeachment is imminent. McCarthy has always said that he needs to see clear evidence before he brings impeachment proceedings to the House floor.
The House Oversight Committee has uncovered Biden banking records showing several limited liability companies in Biden family names. Even grandchildren. This amounts to a lot of money (millions).
The House leadership wants to know where it came from. Well, they should, since our esteemed FBI seems uninterested in the matter. They must be too busy overturning every stone In Donald Trump’s life instead?
But just as I have spoken against the many falsehoods leveled against Trump, I will do the same with Biden if it becomes clear the money in question is as pure as the white driven snow.
I will be very interested in the answers as to how someone that’s been on the public payroll for 50 years has this amount of money.
As usual, investigator reporter John Solomon is shedding much needed light on this subject. Solomon was reporting the truth about Trump/Russian collusion and Hunter Biden’s laptop while the New York Times and others where reporting falsehoods.
— Gerald Green, Longview