Letter: Clearly laughable

Clearly laughable
Reading Joe Young’s analysis of Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (Dec.5), I was pleased to see a commentary that was neither mean-spirited nor full of rhetoric of indictment. Joe presented his view clearly and factually.
His letter illustrated that one can be civil when discussing views different from ideas held by the writer. I totally agree with the assessment of Cruz made by Joe; our senator is a puppet of the president and seems to have forgotten the actions of Trump, the candidate, when he was running against Cruz. This inability to stand against the false claims of the president was brought to light on “Meet The Press” during an interview when Cruz’s comments about Ukraine were met with audible laughter from the crew of the show.
Yes, it would be funny if it weren’t so sad. Our elected officials should exercise and illustrate the basic ability to evaluate and make sound decisions based on the facts available, not on the possible repercussions from the ever-changing temper tantrums of President Trump.
— Cindy Cowan, Longview