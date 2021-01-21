You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Close shaves

One product that remains in fairly high-demand (even during the COVID-19 pandemic) is the need to shave hair.

I’ve admired the 1800s “cut throat” straight razors, which were bare razors with no guards, which look essentially like a long, sharpened knife cutting away a swath of stubble. A razor-strop would be used to sharpen the edge of the razor. They weren’t called “cut throat” for nothing. I have used a few in my life, and I was exceedingly careful.

in Sheffield, England, some of my ancestors and their cousins had tool-razor shops, namely: William Marples and Sons; Robert Marples & Son; and Joseph Marples, Ltd.; which still exists in family hands.

A relative once let me use a razor with the name Marples on it, but it bore the name H.G. Long. I was glad to discover Benjamin Marples merged his company with one founded by Henry Godfrey Lamb Long.

By 1852, the partnership of Long, Hawksley & Marples had been established. Marples died in 1866, although the firm’s name was retained for the next 40 years. It dealt in steel, files, saws and cutlery. I enjoy close shaves.

— James A. Marples, Longview

