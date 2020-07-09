Letter: Closer look at violent crime

Closer look at violent crime
Defunding police, cancelling cop TV shows, barring conservatives from social platforms. Tools the left uses to make a point that black lives matter. Seeing the video of Mr. Floyd’s death, it’s understandable to want change. But does America want a Pandora’s box opened?
Everyone knows the name George Floyd, few have heard of Tony Timpa. He died handcuffed and held down for 13 minutes by Dallas police in 2016. His last words included, “They’re killing me.” Mr. Timpa was white.
One news station recently reported figures from 2019 fatal police shootings. The category “fatally shot while unarmed” listed 10 blacks, 20 whites and 11 Hispanic or other. These numbers are based on stats recently printed in the Washington Post.
Stats for interracial crime in this nation are available. The category for sexual assault lists victims as mostly white while listing perpetrators as mostly black. Changes during the Obama administration make current stats harder to decipher. It appears the information was so one-sided the means of gathering and disseminating it has been changed.
There’s a source of checks and balances for those committing crime in this nation. It’s the National Crime Victimization Survey, which includes the gender and race of the perpetrator committing the offense. Although considered a valuable tool by law enforcement, most of us have never heard of it.
Let’s open up all these avenues of investigation, take a closer look at violent crime for the benefit of all of us — even if it means opening that box.
— James Castleberry, Henderson