Letter: Closer to another Middle East war

Another Middle East war
While we are occupied with impeachment over a no-no phone call President Trump made to the Ukrainian president, Trump has moved has moved us closer to a war with Iran. While our focus is elsewhere, Trump’s tearing up the Iran nuclear peace deal and moving us steadily toward another Middle East war that does not serve American interests.
Yet any mention of that or the implications of that are strangely missing from any Democratic opposition.
Recently Nancy Pelosi was asked about the war with Iraq or the invasion of Iraq based on supposed possession of WMDs. Pelosi said she knew President Bush was lying. It would seem that leading us into a war that resulted in the death of 4,000 troops and 1 million Iraqis based on a lie might rise to the level of impeachment. Not according to Pelosi. But a phone call does.
Now we are being led into an Iranian war that might be much worse at the request of Israeli interests, not ours. But I guess all that is of no concern to Pelosi and Democratic leadership. Actually I thought Trump was elected to be president of the U.S., not the king of Israel. I asked Rep. Gohmert about that and got no answer except that he is glad for questions from his constituents. Just don’t expect him to answer them.
— Jerry King, Longview