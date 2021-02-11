You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Collusion hoax

In Ken Schuler’s letter (Feb. 7), he states that in his 73 years he has never seen Democrats try and overthrow our government. He has two years on me, but I saw the Democrats do exactly that the entire time of Trump’s presidency. It was called the Trump/Russian collusion hoax.

I don’t know how you (Ken) missed it. You can read Andrew’s McCarthy book, “Ball of Collusion” and get the facts. In short, the Democratic Party paid for the Steele dossier that was, in fact, a Russian dossier. The FBI knew it was bogus, yet used it to lie to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in order to spy on President Trump.

I’m very happy to hear you only want to live under freedom. Please send a copy of your letter to the heads of all the Big Tech Social Media giants so they will cease and desist in the banning and censorship of Republican points of view or opinions.

As you well know, one of our cherished freedoms is that of free speech. The constitution does not say “except Republicans.”

— Gerald Green, Longview

