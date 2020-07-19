Letter: Color of our hearts

Color of our hearts
It is not the color of our skin that makes a difference in the world today. As the old children’s song goes, “Red and Yellow, Black, Brown, White, they are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.”
I think it is the color of all our hearts that should make a difference! We need hearts that are filled with “love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.” If they are, we may be on the right track.
Point in case, each morning I read and study a short Bible based devotion written by Patricia Raybon. She is a black lady from Denver, younger than I am, but with a great love of God and a vital way of expressing that love. I am a white, 90-year-old who “sits at her feet” to meditate on God’s word each day. Her heart speaks to mine and makes me glad. I think the color of our hearts is the same.
Another important aspect of this discussion surrounds a quote I wrote down one time from a book I was reading (sorry, I did not get the name or the author). However, it has profound truths in our culture today. “The pattern of scars on anyone’s soul determines who they were. Sometimes it enriches the spirit, and sometimes it breaks it.” God grant that our words will never break another’s spirit.
— Bettye Knighton, Longview