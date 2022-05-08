Letter: Column fitting for the comics

Column fitting for the comics
Dick Polman’s column (May 3) fawning over the “what if” of Hillary Clinton either makes him delusional or maybe he bumped his head.
He implies that had Hillary been elected, we would all be living the life of Riley. My question for Dick: Are we talking about the same Hillary? The one that spied and lied on her opponent via the false Russian dossier? The one that deleted over 30K emails and destroyed the hard drives? The one that called Trump supporters "deplorables"? The one that stated all women should be believed, unless, of course, they are accusing slick Willie of sexual assault?
Are we talking about the same Hillary that supports Planned Parenthood, an organization that was founded by a racist that wanted to extinguish the Negro population? Is that the Hillary we’re talking about?
Dick, I know it must be difficult to write a daily or weekly column, but it appears you have clearly run out of ideas. If the best you have is to daydream about Hillary being president, then the well is dry.
I will admit, your column was entertaining. However, I’m curious as to why they published it in the op-ed section as it was clearly fitting for the comics.
— Mark William Bartlett, Longview