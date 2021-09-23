Letter: Column missed the mark

Column missed the mark
Regarding Ruben Navarrette’s column on Sept. 2, “The least Americans can do to honor the troops is tell the truth”
Mr. Navarrette posed in his column, “In the fog of war, the little things seem bigger. Such as a commander in chief glancing at his watch. Is that a little thing or a big thing? It depends on whether the president who glanced belongs to your party or the opposing one.”
As a Gold Star Mother of a Marine whose flag-draped casket was given the very same “dignified transfer” off one of those planes as the Marines who were killed in Afghanistan, I can assure you I would be as disgusted and horrified as I am with Joe Biden with any commander in chief who checked his watch as that casket and each of the others came off that plane.
It is painful that someone who has never experienced the loss of a son or daughter and never been handed a tri-folded flag can opine on it so lightly. Joe Biden owns the Afghanistan disaster and the pain of the families of those Marines and Navy men.
P.S. I have emailed Mr. Navarrette on his website . I have not had a response from him yet.
— Gwen Stock, Longview