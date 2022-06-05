Letter: Common sense gun reforms

Common sense gun reforms
In the June 4 edition of the Longview News-Journal, Brian Coulter (Forum page column) disparages proposals to place limitations on semi-automatic assault weapons.
I find it odd that although we are the most heavily armed nation on the globe — an estimated 400 million plus of which over 393 million are in civilian hands — we are far from the safest country with a homicide rate which is last among the 25 most advanced nations with a rate of three-and-a-half homicides per 100,000 inhabitants compared to no more the one-half per 100,000 for other countries in this category. Apparently, those other countries are doing something that works.
The Second Amendment does not preclude the enactment of limitations on the ownership of semi-automatic weapons, banning high-capacity magazines, mandatory background checks, banning armor-piercing rounds, etc.
There are numerous ad hoc groups calling themselves militias, none of which are sanctioned by any government body or subject to regulation. They are little more than vigilante groups who get a testosterone boost by playing Rambo with semi-automatic weapons.
Common sense reforms, as indicated above which follow practices in other countries with a much smaller homicide rate, are not only feasible but imperative.
— Tom Owens, Longview