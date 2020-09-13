Letter: Common sense

Common sense
It is disappointing my hometown paper, which serves a readership rich in diversity, would publish a letter (Sept. 6) equating Black Lives Matter with Marxist-trained Antifa terrorists.
I am a BLM member, and I am neither Marxist-trained nor a terrorist. Beyond that, there are a few Trump endorsements Mr. Bankhead forgot to mention. Those endorsements include the Ku Klux Klan, The American Nazi Party, The National Alliance (a neo-Nazi organization), the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and League of the South (a neo-Confederate group).
If “common sense” and endorsements are the gauge by which Mr. Bankhead justifies a vote for Trump, then perhaps common sense isn’t all that common.
— Kevin Canida, Houston