Letter: Common sense

It is disappointing my hometown paper, which serves a readership rich in diversity, would publish a letter (Sept. 6) equating Black Lives Matter with Marxist-trained Antifa terrorists.

I am a BLM member, and I am neither Marxist-trained nor a terrorist. Beyond that, there are a few Trump endorsements Mr. Bankhead forgot to mention. Those endorsements include the Ku Klux Klan, The American Nazi Party, The National Alliance (a neo-Nazi organization), the Knights of the Ku Klux Klan and League of the South (a neo-Confederate group).

If “common sense” and endorsements are the gauge by which Mr. Bankhead justifies a vote for Trump, then perhaps common sense isn’t all that common.

— Kevin Canida, Houston

