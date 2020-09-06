Letter: Common sense

Common sense
In just a few days, we will be going to the polls to elect the next president and vice president of our country. Many are saying that this is the most important election in the history of our nation.
How will you vote? According to “political sense” or “common sense?” Here are some things worth considering:
Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are endorsed by Black Lives Matter and Antifa, Marxist-trained and based organizations.
Donald Trump and Mike Pence are endorsed by the National Rifle Association and law and order.
Need I say more? Just these endorsements are “nuff said!” May common sense prevail!
If it doesn’t, remember what Robert Francis “Beto” O’Rourke said: “Hell yes, we’re gonna take your guns!”
— Buddy Bankhead,Carthage