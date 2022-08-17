 Skip to main content
Letter: Common sense

On Aug. 13, I open the opinion page and to the left was another maniacal diatribe about Trump by John Foster.

On the right, a common sense column by Jim Lightfoot. Enough said!

— Gary Williams, Hallsville

