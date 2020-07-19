Letter: Complete smear

Longview News-Journal, your cut and paste story you published July 8 with the headline “Trump stoked racial rift to motivate voters” isn’t nothing but yellow journalism and a complete lie.

Did anyone at your office actually listen to Trump’s speeches at Mount Rushmore and his July Fourth speech? He mentioned statues of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, Ulysses S. Grant and Columbus. He never mentioned anything about Confederate statues. The story was just a complete smear of Trump.

— Gary Williams, Hallsville

