Letter: Compromise prevailed

Compromise prevailed
Not everyone is happy with the recent bi-partisan agreement to avoid default and raising the debt ceiling.
Extreme political views on both sides voted against it, but compromise prevailed. Our nation will certainly benefit if implemented correctly. Like every household in America now watching their budget, the government is as well. (To a degree.)
To do better in the future, more fiscally-minded individuals need to be elected to office. That's hard if not impossible to do in some places in our nation.
But for now, the president is happy, Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy is, as well. But Sen. Joe Manchin probably is by far the happiest of them all. With having voted for the so-called "anti-inflation bill," he was neck and neck with the president for being the dumbest "Joe" in government.
Even Manchin himself came to realize he was mistaken for voting for it. But now this compromise gives him what he always wanted — completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. It's beneficial to his state and to our nation. It most likely saved his Senate seat as well. There is even a push by "No Labels " political groups for Manchin to run for president.
— Gerald Green, Longview