Letter: Compromised moral compass

Compromised moral compass
Sen. Ted Cruz has not yet announced that he will seek another term in the U.S. Senate. You can bet the farm he will. He probably hopes no one remembers his 2012 campaign.
It was then he was all for two terms in the Senate. Now, the gutless Cruz wants all Republican candidates for the presidency to affirm they will pardon Trump should they become president.
Cruz has degraded a long way from 2016 when he ran for president along with the Donald. He also probably wants us to forget the verbal jousting, name calling and wife insulting that they each hurled at one another.
He quickly became a pawn of Trump. It seems so many Republican candidates for office are afraid to run on their own ideas, history and record. Most covet the blessing of the detestable Trump. So sad.
I hope that Republican candidates truly want to set the U.S. on a rightful course and not compromise their moral compass. (I’m a former voter for both Trump and Cruz.)
— Ron Jurenka, Longview