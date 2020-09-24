Letter: Condemn the violence

Condemn the violence
The 2020 Democratic Party Platform was approved on Aug. 19 — long after the deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks and all the looting, burning, destruction of private and public property and acts of violence against not only the police but private citizens in Seattle, Portland and Chicago.
Yet, the Democrat Party did not condemn any of the mob violence in their 2020 platform. The only violence condemned was police brutality. Only when the Democrat politicians, elected to run their respective cities, were personally affected did they say or do anything. Only when the polls started going against Biden-Harris did Biden-Harris condemn the violence and anarchy.
What does that tell you about these Democrat politicians? They didn’t care because it wasn’t their ox getting gored. Then you have well-known Democratic politician intellects like Nancy Pelosi who said “People will do what people will do” or Jerry Nadler who was caught on camera saying the violence was a myth before being pulled away from the reporter and camera crew by his handlers before he could make more intelligent remarks.
Peaceful protests are a guaranteed right, but not the acts of violence against the police or private citizens, looting, burning, destruction of private and/or public property. The elected officials who refused to take action to stop the mob violence and anarchy makes those elected official complicit. Politicians who refuse to condemn the mob violence and anarchy makes them untrustworthy to protect the citizens of the United States.
— Don Edson, Avinger