Letter: Congrats, arboretum

Congrats, arboretum
Congratulations to Steven Chamblee and all the folks at the Longview arboretum!
My wife and I visited the arboretum on Sunday, and we were so impressed with what we saw. Everyone that we saw seemed to be having a great time strolling and enjoying the scenery.
We are thrilled to have such a first-class facility in Longview, and we look forward to seeing it grow as the plants and new developments continue to grow. Thanks to everyone for all of the hard work that went into making it what it is.
We plan on returning many times through the coming year to enjoy the changing scenery.
— Larry Hill, Longview