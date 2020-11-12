You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Congrats, arboretum

Congrats, arboretum

Congratulations to Steven Chamblee and all the folks at the Longview arboretum!

My wife and I visited the arboretum on Sunday, and we were so impressed with what we saw. Everyone that we saw seemed to be having a great time strolling and enjoying the scenery.

We are thrilled to have such a first-class facility in Longview, and we look forward to seeing it grow as the plants and new developments continue to grow. Thanks to everyone for all of the hard work that went into making it what it is.

We plan on returning many times through the coming year to enjoy the changing scenery.

— Larry Hill, Longview

Today's Bible verse

“Not that we are adequate in ourselves so as to consider anything as having come from ourselves, but our adequacy is from God.”

2 Corinthians 3:5

Get news sent to you!

Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.

Featured Businesses

Find a local business